Remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel: Rajasthan Governor

He also directed a practical implementation of welfare schemes besides caring for veterans, widows, and their dependents and providing them employment. He called for time-bound work in coordination with all government departments in matters related to the welfare of serving veterans. Mishra was presiding over the 14th meeting of the Rajya Sainik Welfare Board and the 31st meeting of the Managing Committee of the Amalgamated Fund on Wednesday.

Mishra said it is the moral duty of all to respect the families of martyrs. He said along with transparency, and there should be an emphasis on practicality in the rules related to the allotment of land. The Governor also stressed removing complexities in employing the dependents of soldiers who died on duty and effectively disposing of such pending cases.