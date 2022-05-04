Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday issued instructions to remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defense personnel.

Remove discrepancies in welfare schemes for defence personnel: Rajasthan Governor
Kalraj Mishra File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 7:29 pm

He also directed a practical implementation of welfare schemes besides caring for veterans, widows, and their dependents and providing them employment. He called for time-bound work in coordination with all government departments in matters related to the welfare of serving veterans. Mishra was presiding over the 14th meeting of the Rajya Sainik Welfare Board and the 31st meeting of the Managing Committee of the Amalgamated Fund on Wednesday.  

 Mishra said it is the moral duty of all to respect the families of martyrs. He said along with transparency, and there should be an emphasis on practicality in the rules related to the allotment of land.  The Governor also stressed removing complexities in employing the dependents of soldiers who died on duty and effectively disposing of such pending cases.

Related stories

Rajasthan Gets Respite From Heat As Mercury Dips 2-4 Notches

After Karauli, Communal Violence In Rajasthan's Jodhpur On Eid

Stone Pelting Hours Before Eid In Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM Calls For Peace

Tags

National Indian Government Rajasthan Government Rajya Sainik Welfare Board Managing Committee Amalgamated Fund Veterans Widows Families Of Martyrs Allotment Of Land Defense Personnel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History