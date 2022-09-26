Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Religious Bodies, NGOs To Conduct Health Drive In Mumbai From Oct

According to an official, religious organizations and NGOs will conduct a health campaign from the first week of October in different parts of Mumbai.

Religious Bodies, NGOs To Conduct Health Drive In Mumbai From Oct
Religious Bodies, NGOs To Conduct Health Drive In Mumbai From Oct PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 6:14 pm

Religious organisations and NGOs in Mumbai will conduct a health campaign and reach out to 35,000 households in different parts of the city from the first week of October, an official said on Monday. 

As per a release, the pilot campaign called 'Apni Baat Apno Ke Saath' will be rolled out at specific locations in Mumbai to address mental health issues, immunisation, and anaemia in adolescents.

The Maharashtra Forum - An Inter-Faith Alliance, UNICEF, and Citizens Association for Child Rights (CACR) have come together to work on mental wellbeing, health, immunisation, and anaemia in adolescents, it said.

Organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Archdiocese of Bombay, the youth wing from Brahma Kumaris, and the Buddhist Society of India will participate in the campaign, which will begin in the first week of October.

Brahma Kumaris will cover suburban Santacruz and Vakola areas, while JIH will be at Mominpoora and Madanpoora, the Buddhist Society of India in Goregaon, Archdiocese of Bombay at Bandra and Mahim areas, the release said.

As many as 35,000 households will be covered under the campaign by January 2023, it was stated. 

Tags

National Religious Groups NGOs HEALTH DRIVE Mumbai City Immunization Programme Anaemia UNICEF BUDDHIST
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters