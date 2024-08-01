Record Above-Normal Rainfall Likely In Aug, Sept: IMD Amid Rain Fury Across States

Himachal Pradesh

At least three people were killed while forty others went missing after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Thaltukhod of Padhar subdivision in Mandi district on Thursday, an official said. It has been told that the teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.

PM Modi has been closely monitoring the situation in Mandi. The prime minister has asked top officials to ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected. Taking stock of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a conversation with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.