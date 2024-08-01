National

Record Above-Normal Rainfall Likely In Aug, Sept: IMD Amid Rain Fury Across States

According to IMD, rainfall across India in August and September would be 106 per cent of the long-period average of 422.8 mm. As monsoon continues to wreak havoc across states, the country so far has received 453.8 mm rainfall, a surplus of two per cent added to the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1.

Photo: PTI
info_icon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted record above-normal rainfall in August and September alongside a fair possibility of favourable La Nina conditions developing by the end of August.

About IMD's rainfall prediction

  • IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said normal to above-normal rainfall is predicted in most parts of the country. Below-normal rainfall is expected in parts of the northeast, adjoining east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra and Kutch, and pockets of central and peninsular India.

  • However, the IMD chief also anticipated deficient rainfall in parts of western Himalayan region in August-September.

Police personnel wade through a waterlogged road at Karol Bagh metro station during rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. - PTI
Delhi Rains: Traffic Chaos, Rajinder Nagar Among Areas Flooded, Flight Ops Hit After Cloudburst-Like Rain

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rainfall deficits: IMD data

  • The weather department in its latest report also highlighted significant rainfall deficits in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of the northeast.

  • The rainfall deficit in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir ranged from 35 per cent to 45 per cent.

Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31 - | Photo: AP
Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rain fury across states: Top points

Delhi

  • Amid the incessant torrential rainfall continuing to cripple the national capital city Delhi, a 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowned in Ghazipur on Wednesday while two others sustained injuries in separate rain-related incidents. The streets are still inundated while key stretches are choked with unending traffic snarls.

  • Taking cognisance of the exacerbating conditions in the city, the weather office included Delhi in its list of "areas of concern" in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin.

  • Furthermore, the weather department also advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

  • In view of the incessant rainfall in the city leading to massive traffic snarls, waterlogging and several other rain-related inconveniences, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced all schools in the city will remain closed today.

Cloudburst reported in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath | - PTI
Uttarakhand Rains: 7 Killed, Several Injured; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kerala

  • A series of catastrophic landslides, triggered by heavy rain ravaged Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in significant loss of life, with women and children among the victims.

  • Landslide death toll in Wayanad reaches 173, with more than 200 injured, and authorities warn of a potential surge in fatalities as rescue efforts uncover additional debris and buried victims.

  • With search operations still underway in calamity-ravaged Mundakkai in Wayanad district, rescue operators say that heavy machinery is required to remove the huge trees uprooted in the landslides that buried several houses.

Car submerged in water in Delhi amid heavy rains | - X/@sumedhasharma86
Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City

BY Outlook Web Desk

Himachal Pradesh

  • At least three people were killed while forty others went missing after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Thaltukhod of Padhar subdivision in Mandi district on Thursday, an official said. It has been told that the teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.

  • PM Modi has been closely monitoring the situation in Mandi. The prime minister has asked top officials to ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected. Taking stock of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a conversation with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

  • On Wednesday, the regional Met office had issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti, for Thursday.

Cauvery, Kabini Rivers Breach Danger Mark, Flood Warning Issued For Low-Lying Areas - | Photo: Pexels
Karnataka: Cauvery, Kabini Rivers Breach Danger Mark; Flood Warning Issued For Low-Lying Areas

BY Outlook Web Desk

Uttarakhand

  • A cloudburst has been reported in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Wednesday alongside a steep rise in Mandakini river's water level while seven people were killed and at least six were injured in several rain-related incident as heavy rain wreaked havoc in several parts of Uttarakhand.

  • Owing to the natural disaster, at least 150 to 200 pilgrims are possibly stranded in Kedarnath. Those who are already on their way to the shrine have been advised to stay put in safe places.

  • Furthermore, the cloudburst also triggered a landslide in the Bhim Bali stream along the Kedarnath walkway and damaged the route significantly. The walkway has been temporarily closed due to safety reasons.

