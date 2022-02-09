Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Ramanujacharya's 'Statue of Equality' Will Further Message Of Equality, 'Sanatana' Dharma All Over The World: Amit Shah

The 'Statue of Equality' commemorates Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

Home Minister Amit Shah

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:47 am

Ramanujacharya's 'Statue of Equality' will give the message of 'Vishishtadvaita', equality and 'Sanatana' dharma to the entire world for years to come, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Tuesday. "The statue of Ramanujacharya will provide consciousness and enthusiasm to work for several years," Shah said after offering prayers and addressing a programme to mark the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 inaugurated the 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram in Muchintal on the outskirts of the city. The 'Statue of Equality' commemorates Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed. Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the uplift of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

Highlighting the 11th century saint's message of equality of all, Shah said Ramanujacharya was very polite and worked to end several evil customs. "By looking at this statue, the mind gets instilled with peace and happiness. I am sure it will further Ramanujacharya's message of equality and 'Sanatana' dharma all over the world," he said. When 'invaders' attacked and demolished temples in India, it was Ramanujacharya who gave the tradition of performing puja of gods in homes due to which 'Sanatana' dharma is surviving even today, the senior BJP leader said.

Shah further said it is only due to the blessings of the almighty that the period in which Ramanujacharya's 'Statue of Equality' has been built, the reconstruction of a grand Ram temple has begun, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is restored after 650 years and work on reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham and foundation for reconstruction of Badrinath Dham is laid in this same period. "It is this period in which 'Sanatana' dharma has to take forward its resplendent knowledge across the entire world," he said. The inauguration of the statue is a part of the 12-day Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanujacharya.

With PTI Inputs

