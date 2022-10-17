Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP Demands President’s Rule In Bihar, Accuses Nitish Kumar Of Crime And Corruption

The LJP (Ram Vilas) slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state, alleging that crime and corruption have reached their peak there.

A resolution demanding that the Centre impose President's Rule in Bihar was "unanimously" passed at the national executive meeting of the LJP (Ram Vilas) In Delhi, its president Chirag Paswan told a press conference.

"Bihar and Biharis have suffered a lot due to the personal ambitions and wrong policies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. As a result, crime and corruption are at their peak in the state," Paswan read out from the resolution passed at the national executive meeting of his party.

"Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) passes this resolution and demands that the Centre dismiss the Bihar government and impose President's Rule in the state," he said.

Replying to questions, Paswan said his party has decided not to field candidates in the upcoming bypolls to the Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly seats in Bihar.

However, he clarified that the decision should not be seen as lending support to the RJD-led "Mahagathbandhan" (Grand alliance) in the state.

"There should not be any confusion over it. I have always opposed the policies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Me and my party will not support any alliance of which Nitish Kumar is a part," Paswan said when asked if his party is supporting the ruling alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the November 3 bypolls.

While 11 candidates have filed their nominations for the Gopalganj seat, seven have submitted papers to contest the Mokama bypoll.

The bypolls were necessitated by the death of Subhash Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gopalganj, and disqualification of RJD's Anant Singh, who represented Mokama in the Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

