Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajnath Singh To Attend Condolence Meeting In Hyderabad For Late Actor Krishnam Raju

Krishnam Raju (83) passed away on September 11, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter/Rajnath Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:04 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would meet the family members of veteran Telugu actor and former Union minister Krishnam Raju who passed away recently, and also attend a condolence meeting for the departed leader here on September 16.

'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who is a nephew of Krishnam Raju, is also expected to be present when Singh meets Raju's family members, BJP sources said on Wednesday. Krishnam Raju (83) passed away on September 11, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He was a two-time Lok Sabha member and served as Union Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Known as 'Rebel Star', Raju acted in over 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters. He started his film career with Telugu movie 'Chilaka Gorinka' in 1966.

Some of his well-known movies are ‘Bhakta Kannappa’,  ‘Katakatala Rudrayya’, ‘Bobbili Brahmanna’ and ‘Tandra Paparayudu’. His last film was Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam'. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Former Union Minister Krishnam Raju Private Hospital Hyderabad Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Lok Sabha Member
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League