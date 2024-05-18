Rajasthan’s Northern Frontier: A Crisis Of Water And Displacement

A farmer showing his dry fields while talking about the issue of water scarcity in Bikaner, Northern Rajasthan.
A resident of Jalabsar village in Bikaner carrying water from a nearby water source to his home with the help of a camel cart.
Women of Rotoo village in Nagaur drawing water from their private underground water tank. These underground water tanks are filled with purchased water.
An artwork made on the wall of a dhaba on the way from Nagaur to Bikaner.
A woman from Rotoo village in Nagaur carrying water from a nearby water source to her home. This water source does not provide drinkable water.
A tanker filling water into the underground tank of a house in Danta Village in Sikar.