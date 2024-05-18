National

Rajasthan’s Northern Frontier: A Crisis Of Water And Displacement

The deserted land of northern Rajasthan has long faced the issue of water scarcity but in the past few years, the severity of the issue reached at peak. In the first phase of Elections in Rajasthan that took place on April 19, only 57 percent of the voters cast their votes. The main reason for this can be considered that a large part of the population of rural areas of Northern Rajasthan has migrated to cities in search of work.