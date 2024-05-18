National

Rajasthan’s Northern Frontier: A Crisis Of Water And Displacement

The deserted land of northern Rajasthan has long faced the issue of water scarcity but in the past few years, the severity of the issue reached at peak. In the first phase of Elections in Rajasthan that took place on April 19, only 57 percent of the voters cast their votes. The main reason for this can be considered that a large part of the population of rural areas of Northern Rajasthan has migrated to cities in search of work.

Water scarcity in Bikaner Photo: Suresh Kumar Pandey/Outlook

A farmer showing his dry fields while talking about the issue of water scarcity in Bikaner, Northern Rajasthan.

Water tank on camel cart
Water tank on camel cart Photo: Suresh Kumar Pandey/Outlook

A resident of Jalabsar village in Bikaner carrying water from a nearby water source to his home with the help of a camel cart.

Collecting water from underground water tank
Collecting water from underground water tank Photo: Suresh Kumar Pandey/Outlook

Women of Rotoo village in Nagaur drawing water from their private underground water tank. These underground water tanks are filled with purchased water.

Artwork on Women Collecting Water from Well
Artwork on Women Collecting Water from Well Photo: Suresh Kumar Pandey/Outlook

An artwork made on the wall of a dhaba on the way from Nagaur to Bikaner.

Women Carrying Water On Head
Women Carrying Water On Head Photo: Suresh Kumar Pandey/Outlook

A woman from Rotoo village in Nagaur carrying water from a nearby water source to her home. This water source does not provide drinkable water.

Tanker provides water in Sikar
Tanker provides water in Sikar Photo: Suresh Kumar Pandey/Outlook

A tanker filling water into the underground tank of a house in Danta Village in Sikar.

