Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Rajasthan: Two Muslim Leaders Held For Provocative Speeches

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 10:22 pm

The Bundi police on Friday arrested two Muslim leaders for allegedly delivering provocative speeches around a month ago, according to an official. 

The two muftis-- Nadeem Akthar and Mohammed Alam Rajjaque Gori--were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

Their counsel applied for the bail, the decision on which the court reserved till Saturday.

Both people were arrested for allegedly delivering provocative speeches outside the Bundi collector's office on June 3, Additional Superintendent of Police Kishorilal told the media outside the court.

Both accused had given provocative speeches during a protest over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks over Prophet Mohammed. A video of them had also surfaced on social media. They have been booked under Sections 153 (A), 153 (B) and 295 (A) of the IPC.

-With PTI Input

