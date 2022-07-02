Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan: Three Men Arrested For Spying For Pakistan

They were found to share confidential and strategic information to Pakistani agencies and were getting money from their handlers, said officials.

undefined
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 10:22 pm

Three people were arrested for spying for Pakistani intelligence agencies, a top intelligence official said on Saturday.  

The action was taken against three people out of the 23 suspects detained during a special drive, "Operation Hifajat", conducted in border districts, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts.  

The three arrested were identified as Abdul Sattar of Hanumangarh, Nitin Yadav of Sriganganagar, and Ram Singh of Churu. They were found to share confidential and strategic information to the Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media and they were getting money from their handlers, according to officials.  

Sattar had been visiting Pakistan regularly since 2010 and he accepted the crime of sharing confidential information of the Indian Army and important places.  

Related stories

Rajasthan: Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan’s ISI

Pokhran Army Base Camp Vegetable Supplier Held For Spying For ISI: Police

Two Kashmiri Youths, Including A 'Missing' Person, Arrested In PoK On Charges Of Spying For India

Yadav was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman agent and was sharing strategic information of Army movement in Suratgarh and Mahajan field firing range.  

Intelligence agencies have found electronic evidence from their mobile phones following which a case was registered against them under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (OSA) and further investigation is on.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Rajasthan Police Spying Espionage Honeytrap Case Pakistani Spy Pakistan Military Official Secrets Act
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Eat Like A Local: The Food Trail In Calicut

Eat Like A Local: The Food Trail In Calicut