Rajasthan: Rape Accused Dies In Police Custody, SHO Among 8 Booked For Murder

The incident took place on May 29 under the Mandrela police station limits, following which the SHO has been suspended, they added.

file photo
Rape accused dies in police custody Representational image | Photo: file photo
Eight policemen, including an SHO, have been booked for allegedly beating a rape-accused to death in Jhunjhunu district, officials said on Monday.

Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Kotputli, was arrested from Jaipur on May 24 in a rape case lodged at Mandrela police station. The next day, the court handed over the accused to the police on a five-day remand, the officials said.

On May 29, the accused, aged around 30, was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated in police custody. He was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Rathore on Monday said the deceased's family members had refused to take the body, demanding that a murder case be registered against the SHO and other cops involved.

After a meeting of top police and administration officials with the family Sunday late night, a murder case was registered against eight police officials, including SHO Ravindra Kumar, Rathore said, adding that the SHO has been suspended.

The officer added that the body, which was kept in a mortuary since his death, has been handed over to the family after postmortem and the police are investigating the matter.

