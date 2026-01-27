South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs

South Africa begin a three-match T20I series against West Indies on Tuesday, January 27, with the opening match scheduled at Boland Park, Paarl. The West Indies tour of South Africa is part of their build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
The hosts endured a difficult home assignment against India. Aiden Markram’s side lost the five-match T20I series 1-3, with one match abandoned due to rain.
West Indies, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-2 T20I series defeat to Afghanistan earlier this month in Dubai. WI missed several key players like captain Shai Hope and middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford, both of whom were playing in the SA20 league at the time.
At the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, South Africa defeated West Indies in the Super Eight stage on their way to the final. The Proteas eventually finished runners-up, losing a tense final to India by seven runs.
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Toss Update
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first in tonight’s match.
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka.
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase (c), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Full Squads
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram (c), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka.
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I being played?
The South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 9:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Boland Park in Paarl.
Where to watch the South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I live on TV and online?
The South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.