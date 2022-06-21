Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Rajasthan: Public Work Department engineer arrested for taking bribe in Rajsamand

An engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested in Rajsamand district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

PWD Rajasthan (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 9:51 pm

An executive engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) and a private person were arrested in Rajsamand district on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.


The accused Kesharam Meena had demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant in lieu of payment of outstanding bills for the construction work done by him.  

After verification of the complaint, the team arrested the engineer on Tuesday while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant at his residence, the spokesperson said.   


He said that after seeing the ACB team, the Meena gave the bribe amount to his accomplice Gopal Singh.  


Meena had already taken a bribe of Rs 1 lakh during the verification of the complaint, the spokesperson added.

