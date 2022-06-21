Rajasthan: Public Work Department engineer arrested for taking bribe in Rajsamand

An executive engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) and a private person were arrested in Rajsamand district on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.



The accused Kesharam Meena had demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant in lieu of payment of outstanding bills for the construction work done by him.

After verification of the complaint, the team arrested the engineer on Tuesday while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant at his residence, the spokesperson said.



He said that after seeing the ACB team, the Meena gave the bribe amount to his accomplice Gopal Singh.



Meena had already taken a bribe of Rs 1 lakh during the verification of the complaint, the spokesperson added.