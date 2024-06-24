National

Rajasthan: Irked By Unwanted Fame, Waste Collector Dies By Suicide After Videos Go Viral

Police said he was being mocked by some youngsters of the Lohawat village who also made his videos and shared them on social media

PTI/File
The man used to collect plastic bottles and other waste material on a handcart and sell it for a living. Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

An elderly waste collector from a Rajasthan village, whose videos went viral on social media, died by suicide, police said on Monday, adding that he took the extreme step after being mocked by youngsters.

The man used to collect plastic bottles and other waste material on a handcart and sell it for a living.

Police said he was being mocked by some youngsters of the Lohawat village who also made his videos and shared them on social media, as per an NDTV report.

"Do you want to buy some waste," the man would ask them every time the youngsters made his videos.

A video circulating on microblogging platform X, shows some men making his video and mocking him as he passes through the area with his handcart. As the videos went viral, more people started recognising him.

Troubled over the viral videos and unwanted fame, officials said, Pratab Singh later died by suicide.

"His body was found hanging from a tree near the highway. A case has been registered and investigation is on," the NDTV report quoted police as saying.

