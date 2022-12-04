Rajasthan Govt To Organise Folk Art Festivals From Panchayat To State Level To Boost Tourism

As the tourism industry is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government has planned to organise folk art festivals from the panchayat to the state level to give a boost to the sector.

These festivals will also conserve the arts and culture of different regions of the state and work toward uplifting artists.

Currently, Rajasthan has 22 types of folk festivals, but now the state government is planning to hold festivals from the panchayat to the state level, according to an official.

The tourism department is preparing a detailed plan for it and cultural competitions will be held with a budget of Rs 27 crore, he said.

"The Rajasthan folk art festival organised from the panchayat to the state level will increase the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists in the state. Major local tourist places would be selected on priority for organising the festival," the official said.

He said that the protection of folk arts and culture of different regions of Rajasthan will be done through the festival.

At the same time, the platform will also be used to promote local folk artists who faced a hard time during the pandemic, he added.

"It will not only assist folk artists but also promote local folk art and tourist destinations among visitors," the official said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to prepare the plan at the earliest.

Most tourists visit places such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Alwar, and Sawai Madhopur but there are many other unexplored tourist sites in other districts where there is a huge potential to promote tourism, he has said.

"The festival is planned in such a manner that all such destinations can be prominently highlighted among tourists so that they have new choices for planning their trips and spend a few more days in Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

He said that Rajasthan has seen a 90.4 per cent increase in the number of domestic tourists compared to last year as tourist movement has increased after the pandemic.