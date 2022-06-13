Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan Congress Takes Out Protest March Against ED Notices To Gandhis

A March took out from the state headquarters of Jaipur against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notices.

Rajasthan Congress Takes Out Protest March Against ED Notices To Gandhis
PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:34 pm

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Congress leaders and workers here on Monday took out a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.


The march from the party's state headquarters to the ED office near Ambedkar Circle was led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and attended by many of the party leaders.


Dotasara said that the Modi government at the Centre was resorting to such tactics to divert the attention of the people from issues such as unemployment and inflation.


"There is anger among the people of the entire country and the countdown for the Modi government has started," he said.


Ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Ramesh Meena, BD Kalla, Ramlal Jat and Shakuntla Rawat, MLAs and other party leaders participated in the march.

Tags

National Congress Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi ED Office Near Ambedkar Circle Unemployment And Inflation. Party's State Headquarters Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Notices Dotasara
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live