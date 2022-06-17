Rajasthan: CBI Raids CM Ashok Gehlot's Brother's Residence, Congress Terms It 'Vendetta Politics'

The CBI is conducting searches at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, in a corruption case, officials said Friday.

The searches are going on at other locations as well, they said.

This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption.

The Congress on Friday termed the raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brother Agrasen Gehlot vendetta politics and said it will not be silenced by such tactics.

"This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Government's brazen response! We will not be silenced," Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. @ashokgehlot51 was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Govt’s brazen response! We will not be silenced! pic.twitter.com/Wbzo9lnAp0 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 17, 2022

The CBI carried.out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.

(With PTI Inputs)