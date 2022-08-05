Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi

The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours.

Weather: Rain in Delhi

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 11:21 am

Moderate rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the humid temperature. Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar and Kailash Hills.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Manesar Gurugram) Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur... over two hours," IMD's  Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 10.50 am.

The minimum temperature settled at one notch above the normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius in the capital. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.

On Thursday, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains while the MeT office has predicted more rains for the next two days.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.

The weather office said the city received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

