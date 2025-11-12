Raids Conducted Across Kashmir In Crackdown On Banned Jamaat-e-Islami

Police conducted raids on Wednesday at multiple locations in Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal as part of a coordinated crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).
Authorities said the operation aims to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb its spread at the grassroots level; the operation remains ongoing.
