Rahul Speaks With Supriya Sule And Asks About Sharad Pawar's Health

Rahul Gandhi spoke with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday after he fell unwell in a private hospital in Mumbai. Gandhi asked about the health of his father, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 8:37 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke with Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and asked about the health of her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he felt uneasy.

Gandhi was informed that Pawar has been advised bed rest, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

"Today evening on the 54th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi spoke to Supriya Sule to inquire about Sharad Pawarji's health. He was informed that Pawar-Ji has been advised bed rest," Ramesh said.

"We look forward to the Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from the evening of 7th November," he said.

After Pawar complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of his physician, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) functionary said.

The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member will remain in the hospital for the next couple of days and later attend a party meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, NCP's general secretary Shivajirao Garje said in a statement. 

National Rahul Gandhi NCP Chief Sharad Pawar NCP MP Supriya Sule Lok Sabha Mumbai City Hospitals / Clinics Health Private Hospital
Visually told More

