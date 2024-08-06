Rahul, Kharge Attend All-Party Meet On Bangladesh Unrest, Jaishankar Lauds Unanimous Support

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday briefed an all-party meeting that was chaired over the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and appreciated the unanimous support by all parties. Congress MPs and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were also part of the meeting.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also told the all-party meeting that India has assured help to former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and given her time to decide the future course of action, sources said. Track Bangladesh News LIVE Updates
“Congress party is fully with the government as far as national security and national interest are concerned," Chidamabaram told PTI. However, he was not present at the meeting.
The all-party meet comes a day after Sheikh Hasina flew to India after resigning as Bangladesh PM on Monday amid unrest in her country. The Bangladesh Air Force aircraft carrying her landed at Hindon Air Base of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, near Delhi, post which she was taken to a "safe place".
The Bangladesh Air Force aircraft reportedly took off again on Tuesday from Hindon Air Base for its "next destination", however, it was not carrying Sheikh Hasina, sources cited in a news agency ANI report said.
Taking to microblogging platform X, Jaishankar shared photographs of the meeting at Parliament House.
"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar posted on the social media platform.
Chaos engulfed Bangladesh as sudden political developments amid deadly protests over job quota led to Sheikh Hasina's resignation from the PM post and the Army chief there announcing an interim government soon after.
Sheikh Hasina arrived in India in what diplomatic sources said was a layover in her travel to London. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday.