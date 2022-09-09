Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Put Efforts To Make Arunachal Tuberculosis Free: Governor

Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system. The governor appealed to the people of the state to generously adopt TB patients and make the campaign a ‘Jan Andolan’ to make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor volunteered to adopt two TB patients
Arunachal Pradesh Governor volunteered to adopt two TB patients

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:30 pm

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Friday volunteered to adopt two TB patients under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ which was launched by President Droupadi Murmu during the day.

Attending the virtual launch of the campaign, the governor volunteered to adopt two TB patients from his personal fund. Launching the campaign, the President highlighted the need for a societal approach to bring together people from all backgrounds to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB from the country by 2025.

Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system. The governor appealed to the people of the state to generously adopt TB patients and make the campaign a ‘Jan Andolan’ to make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free.

He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute towards the wellbeing of fellow citizens in health crises and urged upon NGOs, corporate houses and also individuals for financial contributions to support dietary requirements of TB patients as prescribed under the Abhiyan, an official communique said here.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh Governor Volunteered Adopt TB Patients Tuberculosis Free Jan Andolan Community Support Health System Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  