Put Efforts To Make Arunachal Tuberculosis Free: Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Friday volunteered to adopt two TB patients under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ which was launched by President Droupadi Murmu during the day.

Attending the virtual launch of the campaign, the governor volunteered to adopt two TB patients from his personal fund. Launching the campaign, the President highlighted the need for a societal approach to bring together people from all backgrounds to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB from the country by 2025.

Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system. The governor appealed to the people of the state to generously adopt TB patients and make the campaign a ‘Jan Andolan’ to make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free.

He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute towards the wellbeing of fellow citizens in health crises and urged upon NGOs, corporate houses and also individuals for financial contributions to support dietary requirements of TB patients as prescribed under the Abhiyan, an official communique said here.

(With PTI inputs)