Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab Saddled With Debt Due To Previous Govts: CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused the previous governments of pushing the state into debt, and said the AAP dispensation will inquire where the money was used and make recovery.

Punjab Saddled With Debt Due To Previous Govts: CM Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Bhagwant Manns Twitter account

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 3:52 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday accused the previous governments of pushing the state into debt, and said the AAP dispensation will inquire where the money was used and make recovery.

"Previous governments have left a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore on Punjab. But where has this been used? We will investigate and make recovery, because it is people's money," a tweet in Punjabi from the party's state unit said while quoting the chief minister.

Related stories

Give Us Some Time, Even Foreigners Will Come To Work In Punjab, Says Bhagwant Mann On Brain Drain

Gujarat Visit: Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann Offer Prayers At Swaminarayan Temple

In the run up to the Punjab Assembly polls in February, AAP leaders had targeted successive governments in the state for allegedly pushing the state into a debt trap.

Ahead of the polls, senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha had accused the previous Akali-BJP and the then Congress government in Punjab of pushing the state into debt.

Every child born in Punjab has a debt of Rs one lakh on his or her head, Chadha had then claimed.

“The Congress and the Badal governments have made Punjab a debtor of Rs 3 lakh crore in the last 50 years. With a population of three crore, today every individual in Punjab has a debt of Rs 1 lakh,” Chadha had said. 

The AAP wrested power from the Congress in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.

Tags

National Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Aam Aadmi Party AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Punjab Assembly Polls BJP Congress Politics AAP Government India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India