Punjab: Protest Breaks Out After Student Dies By Suicide

Massive protests broke out at Lovely Professional University in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wednesday after a student allegedly died by suicide.



The student has been identified as a 21-year-old pursuing a bachelor's degree in design. He was allegedly dealing with "personal issues", according to the suicide note found by the police.

"A first-year student of B. Design at LPU died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon. DSP Phagwara stated that prima facie the student was having some personal issues, as has been suggested by the note left by them," the police in Kapurthala tweeted.



According to media reports, the university released a statement stating, "LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note point toward personal issues of the dead. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation."



Protesters at the university alleged that this is the second case of suicide in the last 10 days. They further alleged that the last case was "resolved behind the doors".





