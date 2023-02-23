Punjab Governor and Chief Minister Face Off Through Letters

The row between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann escalated with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the Assembly's Budget session, and reminding the CM about his “derogatory” response to a letter from Raj Bhavan.

The Punjab Cabinet had decided to call the assembly session from March 3 and requested the governor to summon the House. However, Purohit in his letter told Mann that he will take a call on summoning the Budget session only after taking legal advice on the CM's response to the issues raised by him in an earlier letter.

What happened earlier?

The clash of letters erupted when the governor in a letter dated February 13 had asked Mann to explain the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar held recently in Singapore, and raised other issues as well, saying he had received complaints of “malpractices”. Purohit had said he would seek legal advice for further action if Mann doesn’t reply within a fortnight. He also questioned other decisions taken by the AAP government.

CM @BhagwantMann's response to Punjab Governor



Hon'ble Governor Sir,

Recieved your letter through media. All the subjects mentioned in the letter are state subjects



As per the constitution, I & my govt are answerable to 3 crore Punjabis, not to any governor appointed by Centre https://t.co/OWVbszv1e3 — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) February 13, 2023

Bhagwat Mann tweeted his response, stating that, "Hon'ble Governor Sir, your letter was received through the media...All the subjects mentioned in the letter are all state subjects. I and my government are accountable to 3 crore Punjabis according to the Constitution and not to any Governor appointed by the Central Government. Consider this as my reply."

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਜ਼ਰੀਏ ਮਿਲੀ..ਜਿੰਨੇ ਵੀ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ ਲਿਖੇ ਨੇ ਓਹ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਟੇਟ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ ਹਨ …ਮੈਂ ਅਤੇ ਮੇਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ 3 ਕਰੋੜ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਵਾਬਦੇਹ ਹੈ ਨਾ ਕਿ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਕਿਸੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ .ਇਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਮੇਰਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਸਮਝੋ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 13, 2023

He also questioned the Centre's criteria for appointing governors. Purohit called Mann's replies not only “patently unconstitutional but extremely derogatory also”, saying he was compelled to take legal advice.

(With inputs from PTI)