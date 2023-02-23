Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Punjab Governor and Chief Minister Face Off Through Letters

The clash of letters erupted when the governor in a letter dated February 13 had asked Mann to explain the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar held recently in Singapore

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony.
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony. (PTI Photo)

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 7:47 pm

The row between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann escalated with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the Assembly's Budget session, and reminding the CM about his “derogatory” response to a letter from Raj Bhavan.

The Punjab Cabinet had decided to call the assembly session from March 3 and requested the governor to summon the House. However, Purohit in his letter told Mann that he will take a call on summoning the Budget session only after taking legal advice on the CM's response to the issues raised by him in an earlier letter.

What happened earlier?

The clash of letters erupted when the governor in a letter dated February 13 had asked Mann to explain the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar held recently in Singapore, and raised other issues as well, saying he had received complaints of “malpractices”. Purohit had said he would seek legal advice for further action if Mann doesn’t reply within a fortnight. He also questioned other decisions taken by the AAP government.

Bhagwat Mann tweeted his response, stating that, "Hon'ble Governor Sir, your letter was received through the media...All the subjects mentioned in the letter are all state subjects. I and my government are accountable to 3 crore Punjabis according to the Constitution and not to any Governor appointed by the Central Government. Consider this as my reply."

He also questioned the Centre's criteria for appointing governors. Purohit called Mann's replies not only “patently unconstitutional but extremely derogatory also”, saying he was compelled to take legal advice.

(With inputs from PTI)

