Punjab Farmers Hold Protest On Lakhimpur Kheri Anniversary, Demand Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Sacking

Lakhimpur Kheri: The farmers in Punjab attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the continuation of Ajay Misra 'Teni' as a minister citing the alleged involvement of his son in mowing down of farmers.

The burnt car in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.(File photo) File photo

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 7:04 pm

On the first anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence , Bharati Kisan Union (Doaba) members staged a protest in Punjab’s Phagwara on Monday and demanded the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and withdrawal of "cooked up" cases registered against farmers during their stir against now-repealed agri laws.

They attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the continuation of Ajay Misra 'Teni' as a minister citing the alleged involvement of his son in mowing down of farmers protesting against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.

Led by BKU(D) vice president Kirpal Singh Moosapur and general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni, the protesters staged demonstration at Sugar mill crossing on national highway here, raised slogans against central government and Misra.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to Phagwara Sub-divisional Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Dr Nayan Jassal.

Addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the memorandum demanded dismissal of Misra from the Cabinet.

Sahni said they also demanded through the memorandum withdrawal of "cooked up cases against farmers and immediate release of those in jails".

"We also demand government job to the eligible members of the martyred farmers and journalist as promised by government and relief to the injured farmers," he said.

Moosapur alleged that farmers were still waiting for justice even though one year had passed since the incident.

Farmers were staging a protest in Tikunia village (UP) on October 3 last year against a visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when four of them were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars. In the subsequent violence, four others including two BJP workers and a journalist were killed. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

