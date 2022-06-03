Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Punjab CM Visits Moosewala's House To Express Condolences To Family

Moosewala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 10:49 am

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead. Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moosewala.

(With PTI inputs)

