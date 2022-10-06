Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Punjab CM Mann Bats For Collaboration With Tajikistan In Academics, Tourism

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 8:17 am

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday batted for collaboration with Tajikistan in the fields of academics, tourism, and trade and commerce.

Interacting with a delegation from Tajikistan that called on him here, the CM said with the world emerging as a global village, there is a need for acquainting students about the emerging trends in the education sector.

He said in such a scenario, an academic collaboration between the universities of different countries could do wonders in spreading the light of knowledge in every nook and cranny of the world, besides helping in the overall development of students, according to an official release.

Emphasizing the need for frequent student and faculty exchange programs between Punjab and Tajikistan, Mann said it would be very beneficial for the students.

Mann said such initiatives could play a pivotal role in updating the knowledge of students and upskilling teachers.

He said Punjab and Tajikistan can initiate measures for starting a student and faculty exchange program.

He also advocated for mutual collaboration in the tourism sector between Punjab and Tajikistan and invited the visiting delegation to be part of the 'Invest Punjab Summit' being held in the state in February 2023.

(inputs from PTI)

