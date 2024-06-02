National

Punjab: 2 Injured In Train Collision In Fatehgarh Saheb

Punjab: The engine of a goods train derailed and collided with a passenger train in Fatehgarh Saheb along Amritsar-Delhi railway line on Sunday early morning.

PTI
Punjab train accident.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
At least two people were injured in collision between two trains in Fatehgarh Saheb on Amritsar-Delhi railway line earlier on Sunday. Reports said, the engine of a goods train derailed and collided with a passenger train.
Man Loses Both Legs After Falling Off Train In Mumbai | - File Photo
Man, Sole Breadwinner Of His Family, Loses Both Legs After Falling Off Local Train Near Mumbai

BY PTI

As per news agency PTI, two loco pilots were injured in the accident. Reports said the accident took place when a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station.

Reports stated the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

"There was no loss of life but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The report quoting an official from Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital said Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back.

The block for the works related to the extension of platforms at CSMT and widening of platforms at Thane station will end at 3.30 pm on Sunday, as per a Central Railway release. - PTI
Mumbai Local, Other Train Services Hit As Central Railway Operates Mega 63-Hour Blockade | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Both were referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, reports said.

