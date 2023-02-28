Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Punjab: 11 Awareness Vans Flagged Off To Sensitise People About HIV/AIDS

Punjab: 11 Awareness Vans Flagged Off To Sensitise People About HIV/AIDS

Lab technicians and counsellors have been specially assigned with these vans, who will conduct free HIV/AIDS tests of people at their doorstep, the minister said.

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness
Punjab government spread awareness about HIV-AIDS PTI Photo

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 1:35 pm

Punjab government has flagged off 11 "awareness vans" to spread awareness about HIV-AIDS and provide adequate treatment to infected people, an official statement said. The month-long long public awareness campaign is a joint initiative of the Punjab State AIDS Control Society and Health and Family Welfare Department.

These IEC (Information, Education and Communication) awareness vans, which were flagged off by Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh from Mohali on Monday, are equipped with LEDs to exhibit audio-visual awareness films, while printed material will also be distributed among people.

Lab technicians and counsellors have been specially assigned with these vans, who will conduct free HIV/AIDS tests of people at their doorstep, the minister said. Singh said the vans will visit different villages of all the districts in Punjab to sensitise people about the disease.

Each van will cover four to five villages daily and overall, 1,650 villages will be covered in a month, said the statement. The minister said, theatre artists will also perform street shows at villages to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.

National Punjab Awareness Vans Flagged Off Sensitise People HIV AIDS Lab Technicians Counsellors
