Puducherry Reports New Covid-19 Cases In Single Digit

Puducherry witnessed a sharp fall in number of daily coronavirus cases on Monday with only nine people testing positive for the disease.

As many as 78 samples were examined during last twenty-four hours and nine cases were detected during examination of these samples. The overall caseload stood at 1,73.032.

Puducherry accounted for four new cases out of the nine, while Karaikal recorded five. Mahe and Yanam regions did not report any new case during last twenty-four hours, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

He said the active cases were 227 which comprised nine patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 218 patients in home quarantine. Sriramulu said 47 patients recovered during last twenty-four hours while the overall recoveries were 1,70,836.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and toll remained 1,969. The Director noted that the test positivity rate was 11.54 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 percent and 98.73 percent respectively.

The Health Department has examined so far 23,83,925 samples and has found 20,18,199 out of them to be negative. The Department has administered so far 20,97,838 doses which comprised 9,89,606 first doses, 8,20,107 second doses and 2,88,125 booster shots.

(With PTI Inputs)