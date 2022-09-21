Puducherry PCC's Resolution On Rahul As President Passed On To High Command: Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the Pradesh Congress Committee's resolution at a meeting here a few days ago seeking Rahul Gandhi as the party's president was forwarded to the high command.

He said a number of PCCs in several states have already come out with the plea that Gandhi, who is in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, be elected unanimously as president of the party. "The atrocious style of functioning of the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre could come to an end only if Rahul Gandhi takes over the mantle of the leadership in the party," Narayanasamy said.

The Congress leader claimed the N Rangasamy-led government in the Union Territory has been throwing all norms to the wind by converting all 'yellow-colour ration cards' into 'red-colour cards'. The 'red-colour ration cards' are meant for the poor, including families living below poverty line (BPL), while the yellow-colour cards are meant for other categories.

(With PTI inputs)