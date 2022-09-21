Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Puducherry Logs 85 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

The active cases were 512 which comprised 11 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 501 in home quarantine. A total of 74 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,603.

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 5:56 pm

Puducherry reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,74,087, a senior Health Department official said here on Wednesday. Director of  Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 85 new cases surfaced after examination of 1,530 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 77 out of the 85 fresh cases, while Karaikal and Yanam had four new cases each. A 61-year-old male patient from Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, succumbed to COVID-19 in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in Kerala, raising the death toll to 1,972. 

The patient died of COVID pneumonia and had diabetes as co-morbidity, the Director said. The active cases were 512 which comprised 11 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 501 in home quarantine. A total of 74 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,603.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far examined 23,98,858 samples and found 20,33,220 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 5.56 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.57 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said the Health Department has till now administered 21,88,398 doses which comprised 9,92,360 first doses, 8,43,409 second doses and 3,52,629 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

