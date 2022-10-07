Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Puducherry Logs 45 New Covid-19 Cases

Thirty-eight patients recovered during the last 24 hours, while the overall recoveries were 1,72,648. 

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 4:52 pm

Puducherry reported 45 new COVID-19 cases,  raising the overall tally to 1,74,822, a senior Health Department official said here on Friday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 45 cases surfaced after examination of 1,106 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 29 out of the 45 new cases, while Karaikal reported 12, Yanam three and Mahe one case. Sriramulu said the active cases were 200 which comprised six patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and 194 in home quarantine. Thirty-eight patients recovered during the last 24 hours, while the overall recoveries were 1,72,648. 

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974. The Health Department has so far examined 24,13,729 samples and has found 20,45,142 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 4.07 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.76 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 22,39,543 doses which comprised 9,93,393 first doses, 8,56,450 second doses and 3,89,700 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

