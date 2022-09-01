Puducherry Logs 26 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry recorded 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,72,901, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Thursday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 26 cases surfaced after examination of 233 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM, today.

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 15 out of the 26 cases, the remaining 11 cases were reported from Karaikal region. Mahe and Yanam regions which are enclaves of Puducherry in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively, reported zero cases during the last 24 hours, the Director said.

Sriramulu said 51 patients recovered during the the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,617. Active cases were 315 which comprised eight patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 307 in home quarantine, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far examined 23,81,474 samples and found 20,16,759 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 11.16 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.68 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 20,71,992 doses which comprised 9,88,940 first doses, 8,14,257 second doses and 2,68,795 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)