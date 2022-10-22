Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Puducherry Government Eases Registration In Employment Exchange For UDC Exam

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms would accept the applications even if there is no detail of registration in Employment Exchange, the release said.

Puducherry Government Eases Registration In Employment Exchange For UDC Exam (Representative Image)
Puducherry Government Eases Registration In Employment Exchange For UDC Exam (Representative Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 3:36 pm

The Puducherry government on Saturday said candidates submitting applications online for competitive examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) need not fill the provision in the form for registration in Employment Exchange.

A release from Under Secretary to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms of Puducherry government M Kannan said with the rise in number of candidates turning up at the Employment Exchange for registration or for renewal of it is causing heavy workload on the staff. Hence, it is not mandatory for candidates to fill provisions relating to registration in Employment Exchange, it said.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms would accept the applications even if there is no detail of registration in Employment Exchange, the release said.

The Puducherry government has announced that a competitive examination would be conducted for selection of candidates to the post of UDC in various departments here. The last date to submit applications online is October 31.

The number of candidates in the fray is increasing every day. The government is conducting the examination after a long gap to recruit the clerks.

-With PTI Input

