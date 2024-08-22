National

Protesting Farmers At Shambhu Border Agreed To Partially Open Blocked Highway: Punjab Govt To SC

On August 12, the top court asked the Punjab government to persuade the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border since February 13 to remove tractors and trollies from the road, saying that "highways are not parking space".

shambhu border
Farmers protest at Shambhu Border | Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

The Punjab government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that in compliance with the August 12 order, they held a meeting with the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border in which they had agreed to partially open the blocked highway.

On August 12, the top court asked the Punjab government to persuade the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border since February 13 to remove tractors and trollies from the road, saying that "highways are not parking space".

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would soon constitute a multi-member committee to amicably resolve the grievances of farmers "for all times".

ALSO READ | SC Asks Punjab Govt To Persuade Protesting Farmers To Remove Tractors At Shambu Border

A bench of Justice Surya Kant, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, which posted the matter for further hearing on September 2, asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to give tentative issues concerning farmers to the panel.

The Supreme Court bench on Thursday asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to keep engaging with protesting farmers and persuade them to remove their tractors and trollies from the highway.

The top court has been hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the high court's order asking it to remove within a week the barricades erected at the Shambhu border near Ambala where protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.

ALSO READ | 'Take Some Steps To Reach Out': SC To Haryana Over Shambhu Border Blockade

The Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February after the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' (Non-Political) and 'Kisan Mazdoor Morcha' announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan-Shakeel Pile On Runs As BAN Feel The Heat In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  3. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara: India Test Specialist Relieved After Sussex Sign Hughes For 2025 Season
Football News
  1. Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  3. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  4. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  5. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Justice And Medicine Cannot Go On Strike', Says Chief Justice
  2. Day In Pics: August 22, 2024
  3. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  4. Budget 2024-25: Misses The Mark on Employment, Social Welfare And Marginalised Communities Amidst Unprecedented Needs
  5. Man Collapses Due To Cardiac Arrest At Delhi Airport, CISF Officer's Quick CPR Saves Him | On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  3. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  4. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
World News
  1. A Revolution Against India's Proto-Colonial Policies
  2. What The Women Of Bangladesh Fought For
  3. Six-Year-Old Vietnamese Boy, Lost In Deep Forest For 5 Days, Found Alive
  4. Russia: Drone Attacks On Military Facility In Southern Region Spark Fire
  5. Japan: Robot's Attempt To Get Nuclear Fuel Sample Of Damaged Fukushima Daiichi Reactor Suspended
Latest Stories
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Key Congress Poll Meet, Statehood Restoration Push
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan-Shakeel Pile On Runs As BAN Feel The Heat In Rawalpindi
  6. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Justice And Medicine Cannot Go On Strike', Says Chief Justice