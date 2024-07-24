'Take Some Steps To Reach Out': SC To Haryana Over Shambhu Border Blockade

The Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed that an independent committee comprising eminent persons to reach out to the protesting farmers, camping at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border since months, to find a solution to their demands.
The three-judge bench of the top court headed by Justice Surya Kant observed that there is a "trust deficit" between farmers and the government.
The Court asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to suggest the names of suitable individuals who can be included in the committee. Till next week, the Supreme Court directed that status quo be maintained by both the States at the protest site to "prevent the flaring up of the situation at the Shabmhu border," LiveLaw reported.
The top court was hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the high court order asking it to remove within a week the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala where farmers have been camping since February 13.
Farmers Protest
Farmers from Punjab, on February 13 this year, started a 'Delhi Chalo' protest but were stopped at borders from entering Delhi where they planned to press for their demands before the central government.
Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders) were heavily secured, while the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana was also barricaded to stop protesting farmers from entering the national capital in February this year. While the other borders cleared, farmers continued to camp at Shambhu border.
The march was being led by over 250 farmers’ unions under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which claims to have the allegiance of about 100 unions, and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), a platform of another 150 unions.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10 ordered the Haryana government to remove within a week the barricading set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala where farmers have been camping since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped.
What SC Said On Shambhu Border
A bench, which also comprised justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, said there is a need for a "neutral umpire" who can inspire confidence between farmers and the government.
"You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending Ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is trust deficit," news agency PTI quoted the bench as saying.
"Let appropriate instructions be taken within a week. Till then let parties maintain status quo at the site to prevent flaring up of the situation at the Shambhu border," the bench said.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Haryana, submitted that over 500-600 tanks, which have been modified as "armoured tanks" are stationed at the site and if they are allowed to travel to Delhi, law and order situations may arise.
The bench asked why can't the state open the border without permitting the travel of tractors and trolleys.