Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prophet Muhammad Row: Protest Erupts Outside Jama Masjid Demanding Arrest Of Nupur Sharma

Following the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, a protest broke out outside Delhi's Jama Masjid where people shouted slogans demanding Sharam's arrest.

Prophet Muhammad Row: Protest Erupts Outside Jama Masjid Demanding Arrest Of Nupur Sharma
Protest against Nupur Sharma (Representative Image) AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 3:04 pm

Scores of people carrying placards protested outside Jama Masjid in Delhi after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

Related stories

Prophet Muhammad Row: Delhi Police Files FIRs Against Nupur Sharma, Jindal And Owaisi

Nupur Sharma Gets Support From Far Right Dutch MP After Al-Qaida Threat

Nupur Sharma To Munawar Farooqi, Known Faces Booked Under Section 295A For Hurting Religious Sentiment

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed, and journalist Saba Naqvi have been named in the FIR.

 

Meanwhile, India has been facing a wave of criticism from Gulf nations affecting its international diplomatic ties. The United Arab Emirates, Oman, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Jordan, Libya and Bahrain have joined the growing list of countries in the Islamic world that have condemned the remarks. Earlier, Kuwait, Iran and Qatar had called Indian ambassadors to register their protest, and Saudi Arabia had issued a strongly-worded statement.

Meanwhile, the BJP has set new rules for its spokespersons and television panellists aimed at preventing the kind of backlash that unrestrained commentary from Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal caused, as per a report.

Tags

National Protest Outside Jama Masjid BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammed Controversial Remarks AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slogans Protests FIR Delhi Police New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Temple Run: Clash Of History And Faith Threatens Age-old Communal Harmony In Goa

Temple Run: Clash Of History And Faith Threatens Age-old Communal Harmony In Goa

Goa's Dying Mangroves And The Art Of Climate Change Activism

Goa's Dying Mangroves And The Art Of Climate Change Activism