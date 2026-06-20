Previous Govts Tried to Suppress June 20, Erase Syama Prasad's Role in Creation of West Bengal: CM

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that previous governments had sought to suppress the significance of June 20 and erase the historic role of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the creation of West Bengal.
Speaking at the state-level celebration, Adhikari said June 20 marked a defining moment in Bengal's history when legislators from western Bengal voted in favour of remaining with India, paving the way for the formation of West Bengal.
"There have been sustained efforts over the years to suppress the significance of June 20 and erase the historic role played by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Our government is committed to restoring this chapter of Bengal's history to its rightful place," he said.
He was addressing a Paschimbanga Divas programme at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Adhikari said Paschimbanga Divas was being observed across the state to commemorate the events that led to the creation of West Bengal and to honour those who fought to keep the region within India during Partition.
Modi arrived at Tarakeswar in the afternoon and joined the celebrations amid elaborate arrangements and tight security.