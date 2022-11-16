Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
President Murmu Visits Tribal Museum In Bhopal, Lauds Its Concept

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Tribal Museum in Bhopal

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 12:51 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the Tribal Museum in Bhopal, which showcases the life of various tribal communities, and lauded the concept. The museum has different galleries, including one dedicated to the games of tribal children. 

Noted tribal artist Bhuri Bai welcomed the president into the museum.Murmu praised the concept and the way things were exhibited in the museum, an official said. She visited the Janjatiya Jeevan Vethika, which showcases the lifestyle of Baiga, Bharia, Saharia, Bhil and Korku tribes of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

She also took a tour of the Likhindara exhibition gallery and Chinhari museum stall, an official said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Murmu about the exhibits put up in the different galleries. 

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel was also present on the occasion, the official said. Chouhan said that before visiting the museum, the president also planted a sapling along with governor Patel and him, and this reflected her dedication towards the conservation of environment.

(With PTI inputs)

