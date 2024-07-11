Viral Video: President Murmu Plays Badminton With Saina Nehwal At Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu played a friendly badminton match with champion player Saina Nehwal at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's badminton court on Wednesday. A video of the match, shared by news agency ANI, has gone viral on social media.
The president, dressed in a comfortable salwar suit and sneakers, was seen exchanging shots with Nehwal, who wore athleisure wear.
President Murmu Plays Badminton With Saina Nehwal | Video Here
The president’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women players making a great impact on the world stage, the president's secretariat said in a post on X.
"President Droupadi Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said, and shared pictures of the event.
As part of the "Her Story–My Story" lecture series, women Padma awardees including Nehwal will deliver talks and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday.
Nehwal is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.