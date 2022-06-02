President Kovind Greets People Of Telangana On Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted people of Telangana on its statehood day, and said the state has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub of industries. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations," Kovind tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)