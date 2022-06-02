Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

President Kovind Greets People Of Telangana On Statehood Day

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014. 

President Kovind Greets People Of Telangana On Statehood Day
President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 12:27 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted people of Telangana on its statehood day, and said the state has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub of industries. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014. 

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations," Kovind tweeted.

Related stories

Goa's Rich Eclectic Culture Matter Of Pride For All Indians: President Kovind On Statehood Day

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National President Kovind Greets People Telangana Statehood Day Blessed Rich Culture And Heritage Commendable Progress Development Hub For Industries
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

KK's Death Leaves Film Industry In Shock: Celebrities Express Grief Over The Loss

KK's Death Leaves Film Industry In Shock: Celebrities Express Grief Over The Loss

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?