President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Mizoram

The president will attend the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) and inaugurate certain facilities after her arrival on November 3, the official said. She will address the state Assembly on November 4.

President of India Droupadi Murmu
President of India Droupadi Murmu PTI

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 6:18 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will pay a two-day visit  to Mizoram from November 3 and address the state Assembly, an official said on Friday. This will be Murmu's maiden visit to the state since assuming office in July.

The president will attend the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) and inaugurate certain facilities after her arrival on November 3, the official said. She will address the state Assembly on November 4, he said.

Murmu will be the third president to address the state Assembly, its commissioneer and secretary H Lalrinawma said. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has summoned a special session of the state assembly in view of the presidential visit.

The special session will begin at 9:30 am on November 4, Lalrinawma said. Murmu will return to the national capital on November 4, the official said.

Former president late APJ Abdul Kalam had addressed the Mizoram assembly in 2005 and Murmu's predecessor Ram Nath Kovind in November 2017. 

(With PTI Inputs)

