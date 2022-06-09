Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Presidency Students Stage Sit-In Seeking Reintroduction Of Entrance Tests

Datta Choudhury insisted that “exams should either be held by Presidency authorities or a third party appointed by the university”. A varsity official, however, said on the condition of anonymity that there was no such plan to re-introduce entrance tests as of now.

Presidency Students Stage Sit-In Seeking Reintroduction Of Entrance Tests
Students demanding entrance examination be re-introduced for admission to arts & science departments Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 7:23 pm

Students of Presidency University had been staging a sit-in on the campus since Monday, demanding that entrance examination be re-introduced for admission to arts and science departments, as was the norm before 2021.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, which had so far conducted entrance tests for UG and Post-Graduate courses in Presidency, had last year decided against holding exams for individual institutes. 

Related stories

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

University authorities had in 2021 took into consideration board exam marks for admission to undergraduate courses, and final semester results for postgraduate streams. Office-bearer of the Presidency University Students Union (PUSU) and one of the agitating students, 

Kaushiki Datta Choudhury, said around 40 students are camping on the College street campus of the institute, outside the office of Controller of Exams, in protest against the varsity’s move. 

Datta Choudhury insisted that “exams should either be held by Presidency authorities or a third party appointed by the university”. A varsity official, however, said on the condition of anonymity that there was no such plan to re-introduce entrance tests as of now.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Presidency Students Stage Sit-In Seeking Reintroduction Of Entrance Tests Controller Of Exams Protest Undergraduate Courses Final Semester Results Postgraduate Streams
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Political Storm Over BJP's Choice Of Venue For Bengal Unit Meet

Political Storm Over BJP's Choice Of Venue For Bengal Unit Meet