Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Greets People On Navratri, Indian New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modialso extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa—the various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his greetings to people on Navratri.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 8:30 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri and also the traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated as different festivals in different parts of India. 

"Happy Navratri to all countrymen. May this festival of the worship of Shakti infuse new energy in everyone's life," he tweeted. 

May Vikram Samvat bring new enthusiasm and zeal to your life, he said in another tweet. 

Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.(With PTI inputs)
 

Narendra Modi Navratri New Year Ugadi Cheti Chand Sajibu Cheiraoba Navreh Gudi Padwa Festivals India
