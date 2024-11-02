National

PM Modi Vs Congress Chief Kharge Erupts | All About The Political Controversy

Congress responded sharply, accusing the BJP of deception, saying that the "B" in BJP stands for "betrayal" and the "J" for "jumla" (empty promises).

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge(left) with PM Narendra Modi(right)
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge(left) with PM Narendra Modi(right) | Photo: PTI
A political row has erupted following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Modi has targeted Kharge over poll promises.

Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party as he seized on Kharge's comments that the Congress's state units should make promises that are properly budgeted.

A Stunning Win: BJP supporters celebrating after winning the Haryana assembly election
In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost

BY Ashwani Sharma

He also said the developmental trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana is going from bad to worse.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," Modi posted on X.

"Check any state where the Congress has Governments today - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana - the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse. Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted," Modi said.

Modi alleged that the Congress is busy in intra-party politics in Karnataka, adding that the salaries of government workers are not paid on time in Himachal Pradesh and farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised in Telangana.

Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party earlier in the day
Haryana Assembly Elections: Vinesh Phogat Fielded From Julana, Journalist From Rania | Congress List So Far

BY Outlook Web Desk

Congress chief reacts: Congress responded sharply, accusing the ruling party of deception, saying that the "B" in BJP stands for "betrayal" and the "J" for "jumla" (empty promises).

Coming down heavily on Modi over his statement that the Congress failed to deliver on its promises in Karnataka, Kharge said “lies, deceit, fraud, loot and publicity” are the five adjectives that best define the BJP government at the centre.

“Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!” Kharge posted on X.

Launching a scathing attack on the central government, the Congress president said, “ The 'B' in BJP stands for Betrayal, while the 'J' stands for 'Jhumla'. Setting the record straight.”

Claiming to set the record straight, Kharge also raised the issue of the promise of “two crore jobs per year”. “Why is India's unemployment rate at a 45-year high and why are stampedes witnessed wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs,” Kharge asked.

“Who is responsible for 70 paper leaks in 7 years and who snatched 5 lakh government jobs by selling stake in PSUs,” the Congress chief further asked.

Taking a jibe at the BJP over its promise of “Acche Din”, Kharge said, “Rupee is at an all-time low. Is it in ICU or in Margdarshak Mandal? Your Govt has borrowed ₹150 lakh crores in past 10 years, amounting to a debt of ₹1.5 lakh on every Indian. MSMEs have been destroyed through DeMO Flawed GST.”

“Clean chit to China post-Galwan, red carpet for Chinese investments and ruining relations with every neighbouring country,” Karge added.

He also accused the Modi government of “snatching government jobs from SC, ST, OBC and EWS communities by 91 per cent increase in Casual/Contract hiring”.

"JUMLA of doubling Income of Farmers by 2022. Refusing Legal Guarantee for MSP. GST on 35 Farm articles. Turning permanent recruitment to Armed Forces to a temporary one through Agnipath! Modi ji, before finger-pointing, please note that MODI KI GUARANTEE is a cruel joke on 140 crore Indians!" Kharge said in the post.

Besides Kharge, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also hit back at Modi, citing Congress's track record in fulfilling its promises.

Meanwhile, hitting out at Modi, Siddaramaiah said before pointing fingers at the Congress, he should take a hard look at BJP's “disastrous legacy” in Karnataka.

"We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people -- all 5 guarantees implemented with a budget of over ₹52,000 crore, and an additional ₹52,903 crore in capital outlay to build Karnataka's future," the chief minister said.

"BJP left Karnataka plagued with 40 per cent commission corruption, draining resources that could have transformed lives. We're using that same 40 per cent -- redirecting it to benefit the people. What was your 'achievement' here? Empowering corrupt practices, leaving Karnataka debt-ridden, and using propaganda to cover up your failures," Siddaramaiah said.

While Congress in Karnataka has delivered, BJP continues to fail Indians nationwide, he added.

Sukhu also slammed Modi, saying the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is steadfastly dedicated to fulfilling its promises and fostering inclusive development across the state.

"We are proud to have already delivered on five out of the 10 guarantees made during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections," he said in a post on X.

"In just one year, our government has: Boosted the state's economy by 20 per cent, generating an additional ₹2,200 crore in revenue.

"Our Vision is to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the most prosperous state in India by 2032 and to create an empowered, opportunity-rich environment for every individual, and we are working every day to make this vision a reality," Sukhu said in the post.

Taking to X, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel said, "Dear Mr Prime Minister, I am sure some clueless BJP leader in Chhattisgarh has misled you. The people of Chhattisgarh still remember the Congress govt as a government that did everything it had promised."

"The Prime Minister should not be indulging in petty politics and should not play this dirty blame game for short political gains. I still expect the same from you. Am I overexpecting," Baghel asked.

