National

PM Modi To Visit Wayanad On Aug 10 To Review Relief Efforts, Meet Landslide Survivors

PM Modi will oversee rehabilitation works going on in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad on Saturday. He will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad tomorrow to review relief and rehabilitation efforts and he will also meet the people affected by the natural disaster.

The massive landslides that hit Kerela's Wayanad on July 30, have killed 226 people and left over 130 missing.

PM Modi In Wayanad Time Schedule

  • 11:00 AM: Arrival in Kannaur

  • 11:15 AM: Aerial survey of the landslide-affected area in Wayanad

  • 12:15 PM: Visit to the landslide-affected area, briefing by the Rescue Forces on evacuation efforts

  • 1:00 PM(time not confirmed): Chair review meeting, detailed briefing on the incident and ongoing relief efforts

PM Modi will oversee rehabilitation works going on in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad on Saturday.

He will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday had announced PM's visit to the southern state and he hoped that the PM will take a positive stand with regard to providing Central assistance for rehabilitation of the disaster victims.

Vijayan said that the state hopes to receive a comprehensive rehabilitation package and, so far, the Central government has been very cooperative and helpful.

"Considering the seriousness of the disaster, it is hoped that assistance will be available from the Central government to help the families of the disaster victims and for the rehabilitation and township projects."

"It is hoped that there will be a favourable decision from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. We have already written to him on the issue and thanked him for the help and support provided till now," the CM said.

