Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Take Part Virtually In 'Griha Pravesh' Of 4.5 Lakh PMAY Beneficiaries In Madhya Pradesh

A 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will participate virtually in the 'Griha Pravesh' event in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Narendra Modi
PM Modi To Take Part Virtually In 'Griha Pravesh' Of 4.5 Lakh PMAY Beneficiaries In Madhya Pradesh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 8:46 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the 'Griha Pravesh' event of 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

An official has said that the event on 'Dhanteras' day will start at 3 pm at BTI ground in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The prime minister will conduct their 'griha pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) virtually," he said.

CM Chouhan had earlier said that the number of houses built in the state under the PMAY had gone up to one lakh per month from 20,000 to 25,000.

The official said that 29 lakh out of 48 lakh houses sanctioned under the PMAY in rural areas had been constructed for Rs 35,000 crore.

There is a 400 per cent increase in the PMAY (rural) budget compared to the last financial year. In the current financial year, a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made. The Centre will provide Rs 6,000 crore while the rest will be the state's contribution, he said. 

Under a special provision, 18,342 houses were sanctioned for Guna and Sheopur districts.

This is the third time PM Modi will be taking part in a public event in the state in just over a month. He released cheetahs imported from Africa in the Kuno National Park on September 17 and unveiled the first phase of the 'Mahakal Lok' temple corridor in Ujjain on October 11.

Related stories

PM Modi To Virtually Attend 'Grih Pravesh' Of 4.5 Lakh PMAY Beneficiaries In MP On Oct 22

Union Cabinet Approves Extension Of PMAY-Urban Till December 2024

Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Release Of MGNREGA, PMAY Funds

Tags

National PM Modi VIRTUALLY Griha Pravesh Ceremony Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Beneficiaries PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) Madhya Pradesh Dhanteras
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live