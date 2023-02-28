PM Modi To Inaugurate Raisina Dialogue On Thursday

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Twitter/@aruna_dk

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 9:53 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.

It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The eighth edition of the Dialogue will be held from March 2-4.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 2," the MEA said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.

The Raisina Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of State and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs and experts from leading think tanks, the MEA said.

This year's edition of the Dialogue assumes special significance as it comes against the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency.

The MEA said over 2,500 participants would be joining the Dialogue in person and the proceedings would reach millions across various digital platforms.

"During the past eight years, the Raisina Dialogue has consistently grown in stature and profile to establish itself as one of the leading global conferences on international affairs," the MEA said.

-With PTI Input

