Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
PM Modi To Inaugurate Key BJP Meet On Monday

PM Modi To Inaugurate Key BJP Meet On Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 7:50 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day national office-bearers meeting of the BJP on Monday, which will lay down the party's political agenda as it readies for the next round of state polls and the all-important Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The party said in a statement that Modi will arrive in the national capital after casting his vote in the Gujarat assembly polls, and inaugurate and address the meeting of the party's senior organisational leaders from across the country.

Besides the national office bearers, presidents and general secretaries (organisation) of the party's state units will also attend the meeting as is the practice.

The meeting, to be chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda, will deliberate on the party's future strategy, take stock of its preparations for the next round of state assembly polls and review various ongoing organisational activities, the statement said.

Party leaders are engaged in organisational works round the year, and the meeting will serve as a stock-taking exercise.

Various groups of party leaders, including Union ministers, have also been roped in to further strengthen its presence, especially in places where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024.

Some electorally important states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, besides Tripura and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to have assembly polls in run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

-With PTI Input

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi BJP BJP Meeting Politics Narendra Modi New Delhi
